CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $4.47 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) will post $4.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for CACI International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $4.25 and the highest is $4.69. CACI International posted earnings per share of $4.18 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that CACI International will report full-year earnings of $18.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.14 to $18.80. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $19.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.05 to $20.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover CACI International.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by ($0.31). CACI International had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CACI shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CACI International from $286.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on CACI International from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of CACI International in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on CACI International from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on CACI International from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.25.

Shares of CACI traded down $4.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $255.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,071. CACI International has a one year low of $215.18 and a one year high of $290.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $275.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $264.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.01.

In other news, CFO Thomas A. Mutryn sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.30, for a total value of $1,247,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William S. Wallace sold 167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.42, for a total value of $47,999.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in CACI International by 237.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in CACI International by 255.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in CACI International by 119.2% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 502 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in CACI International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. bought a new stake in CACI International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $198,000. 88.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CACI International

CACI International, Inc operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of information solutions and services in support of national security missions and government transformation for intelligence, defense, and federal civilian customers. It operates through the Domestic Operations and International Operations segment.

