California State Teachers Retirement System Boosts Stock Position in Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX)

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) by 12.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 57,850 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,502 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Homology Medicines were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FIXX. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Homology Medicines by 149.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,253,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,110,000 after acquiring an additional 750,083 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Homology Medicines by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,122,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,427,000 after acquiring an additional 570,099 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Homology Medicines by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,358,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,413,000 after acquiring an additional 493,007 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Homology Medicines during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,103,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Homology Medicines during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,953,000. Institutional investors own 56.54% of the company’s stock.

FIXX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Chardan Capital decreased their target price on Homology Medicines from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Homology Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Homology Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.83.

FIXX opened at $5.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $288.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.94 and a beta of -0.55. Homology Medicines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.99 and a 12 month high of $15.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.69.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.06. Homology Medicines had a negative return on equity of 44.87% and a negative net margin of 269.33%. On average, research analysts forecast that Homology Medicines, Inc. will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Homology Medicines Profile

Homology Medicines, Inc is a clinical-stage genetic medicines company, which engages in the design and development of treatments to address rare diseases at the genetic level. It develops genetic medicines by translating proprietary, next generation gene editing, and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases.

