California State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 119,815 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 14,409 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Adverum Biotechnologies worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADVM. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $164,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 428,495 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,225,000 after purchasing an additional 31,267 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 349.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 7,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter worth about $251,000. Institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.91.

In related news, Director James Paul Scopa sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.18, for a total value of $109,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adverum Biotechnologies stock opened at $1.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.66. The company has a market capitalization of $170.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.10. Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.69 and a fifty-two week high of $14.79.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.01). Research analysts anticipate that Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adverum Biotechnologies Profile

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company that engages in the development of gene therapies for ocular and rare diseases. The company was founded by Mark S. Blumenkranz, Thomas W. Chalberg, Jr., Mitchell H. Finer, and Steven Daniel Schwartz on July 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

