California State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 893 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Seneca Foods were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SENEA. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seneca Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $270,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Seneca Foods during the 1st quarter worth $318,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Seneca Foods during the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Seneca Foods during the 1st quarter worth $367,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Seneca Foods by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

SENEA opened at $42.71 on Wednesday. Seneca Foods Co. has a 12 month low of $36.22 and a 12 month high of $62.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $370.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.93.

Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter. Seneca Foods had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 8.45%. The firm had revenue of $372.26 million during the quarter.

Seneca Foods Company Profile

Seneca Foods Corp. engages in the processing and sale of packaged fruits and vegetables. The company offers canned, frozen and bottled produce, and snack chips products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging and Sale of Fruits and Vegetables, Packaging and Sale of Prepared Food Products, Sale of Snack Products, and Other Products.

