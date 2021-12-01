California State Teachers Retirement System Has $416,000 Position in Akouos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKUS)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in Akouos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKUS) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,804 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Akouos were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Akouos by 458.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Akouos by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Akouos during the 1st quarter worth $141,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Akouos by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Akouos by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 19,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AKUS opened at $7.69 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.50. The company has a market capitalization of $265.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 0.49. Akouos, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.48 and a 1 year high of $23.49.

Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.04). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Akouos, Inc. will post -2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Akouos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Akouos Company Profile

Akouos, Inc, a precision genetic medicine company, developing gene therapies to restore, improve, and preserve physiologic hearing for individuals. The company's precision genetic medicine platform incorporates a proprietary adeno-associated viral vector library and a novel delivery approach. Its lead product candidate is AK-OTOF, a gene therapy for the treatment of hearing loss due to mutations in the OTOF gene.

