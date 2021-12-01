California State Teachers Retirement System Has $442,000 Position in Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 53,061 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,823 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Harvard Bioscience were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBIO. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harvard Bioscience in the first quarter valued at $71,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harvard Bioscience in the first quarter valued at $81,000. Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 43.0% in the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 21,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harvard Bioscience in the first quarter valued at about $181,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 48.2% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 23,455 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 7,627 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.92% of the company’s stock.

HBIO stock opened at $6.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.35. Harvard Bioscience, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.74 and a 52 week high of $8.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.03 million, a P/E ratio of -133.80 and a beta of 1.74.

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06. Harvard Bioscience had a negative net margin of 1.60% and a positive return on equity of 9.59%. The business had revenue of $29.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Harvard Bioscience, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harvard Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Harvard Bioscience Profile

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products and services that enable fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. It operates under the geographical segments: United States, Germany, United Kingdom, and Rest of the world. It sells its products through catalog, Website, distributors, and direct sales force.

