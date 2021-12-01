California State Teachers Retirement System Has $459,000 Holdings in SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,115 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,065 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.13% of SmartFinancial worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMBK. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SmartFinancial in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in SmartFinancial by 5.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in SmartFinancial during the second quarter worth $230,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in SmartFinancial during the first quarter worth $247,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in SmartFinancial by 19.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,281 shares of the bank’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares during the period. 50.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SmartFinancial alerts:

SMBK stock opened at $25.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $431.31 million, a P/E ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.16. SmartFinancial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.47 and a 52 week high of $27.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.98.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.19. SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 25.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that SmartFinancial, Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. SmartFinancial’s payout ratio is 9.88%.

A number of research firms have commented on SMBK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SmartFinancial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 23rd. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SmartFinancial in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SmartFinancial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

SmartFinancial Profile

SmartFinancial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through SmartBank. The firm manages branches and loan production offices in a footprint spanning East Tennessee, Southwest Alabama, the Florida Panhandle, and North Georgia. It operates through the following portfolio segments: Commercial Real Estate; Consumer Real Estate; Construction and Land Development; Commercial and Industrial; and Consumer and Other.

See Also: What is the G-20?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK).

Receive News & Ratings for SmartFinancial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartFinancial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.