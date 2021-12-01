California State Teachers Retirement System Makes New $452,000 Investment in Yellow Co. (NASDAQ:YELL)

California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Yellow Co. (NASDAQ:YELL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 69,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.14% of Yellow at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Yellow by 77.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,118,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,279,000 after acquiring an additional 486,874 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yellow in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $117,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Yellow by 2,573.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 724,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,717,000 after acquiring an additional 697,434 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Yellow in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Yellow by 3,374.2% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 59,521 shares during the period. 49.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ YELL opened at $13.16 on Wednesday. Yellow Co. has a 12-month low of $4.22 and a 12-month high of $14.79. The company has a market capitalization of $674.92 million, a PE ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 3.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.35 and its 200-day moving average is $7.22.

Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.15. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Yellow Co. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Matthew A. Doheny acquired 25,000 shares of Yellow stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.10 per share, with a total value of $277,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew A. Doheny acquired 31,000 shares of Yellow stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.15 per share, with a total value of $407,650.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yellow from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Yellow from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

About Yellow

Yellow Corp. operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the provision of transportation services. It operates through the portfolio of LTL brands including Holland, New Penn, Reddaway, and YRC Freight, as well as the logistics company. The company was founded by A. J. Harrell in 1924 and is headquartered in Overland Park, KS.

