California State Teachers Retirement System Makes New Investment in Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT)

California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 164,122 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.10% of Castlight Health as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Castlight Health during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Castlight Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Castlight Health by 299.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,837 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 9,626 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Castlight Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Castlight Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 56.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CSLT shares. TheStreet upgraded Castlight Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Castlight Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Castlight Health stock opened at $1.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.50 and a beta of 1.89. Castlight Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.07 and a 1-year high of $2.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.91.

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Castlight Health had a negative return on equity of 3.25% and a negative net margin of 6.04%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Castlight Health, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Castlight Health news, CEO Maeve O’meara sold 99,009 shares of Castlight Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.77, for a total transaction of $175,245.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO William Bondurant sold 22,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.77, for a total value of $39,141.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,752 shares of company stock valued at $227,967 in the last three months. Insiders own 16.77% of the company’s stock.

Castlight Health, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare information technology solutions. It offers health benefits platforms which enables benefit leaders to communicate and measure their programs. The company was founded by Todd Y. Park, Bryan E. Roberts and Giovanni M. Colella in January 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

