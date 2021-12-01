California State Teachers Retirement System Purchases Shares of 51,309 Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT)

California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 51,309 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Cogent Biosciences by 371.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,677,388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,714,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109,352 shares in the last quarter. Commodore Capital LP lifted its holdings in Cogent Biosciences by 7.8% during the second quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 1,367,582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,091,000 after purchasing an additional 98,387 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cogent Biosciences by 132.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 573,869 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,654,000 after purchasing an additional 326,825 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Cogent Biosciences by 2,409.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 506,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after purchasing an additional 486,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 467.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 341,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after buying an additional 281,768 shares during the last quarter. 96.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on COGT. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Cogent Biosciences from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research report on Sunday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cogent Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.33.

Shares of COGT opened at $7.92 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.85 and its 200 day moving average is $8.22. Cogent Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.83 and a fifty-two week high of $13.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $315.62 million, a PE ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 2.88.

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.07). Analysts anticipate that Cogent Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Cogent Biosciences Company Profile

Cogent Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. It focuses on CGT9486, a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor that is designed to potently inhibit the KIT D816V mutation as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17.

