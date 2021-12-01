California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 25,291 Shares of iBio, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in iBio, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 297,557 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 25,291 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of iBio worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of iBio by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 127,238 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 9,038 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of iBio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iBio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iBio by 69.5% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 93,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 38,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iBio during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN IBIO opened at $0.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $162.38 million, a P/E ratio of -6.21 and a beta of -6.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 11.02 and a current ratio of 11.09. iBio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.56 and a 1-year high of $2.83.

iBio (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. iBio had a negative return on equity of 33.06% and a negative net margin of 1,133.19%. As a group, equities analysts expect that iBio, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on IBIO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut iBio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. JMP Securities started coverage on iBio in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1.50 price objective on the stock.

iBio Company Profile

iBio, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and manufacture of biotherapeutics. Its pipeline include idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, systemic sclerosis, and scleroderma. The firm operates through the Biopharmaceuticals and Bioprocessing segments. The company was founded by Robert B.

