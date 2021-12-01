California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 4,445 Shares of CEL-SCI Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of CEL-SCI Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,445 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in CEL-SCI were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of CEL-SCI during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of CEL-SCI by 106.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 4,136 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of CEL-SCI by 105.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 5,546 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of CEL-SCI during the 2nd quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of CEL-SCI by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the period. 36.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CEL-SCI alerts:

Shares of CVM stock opened at $10.27 on Wednesday. CEL-SCI Co. has a 52 week low of $7.08 and a 52 week high of $40.91. The company has a quick ratio of 9.34, a current ratio of 9.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $441.90 million, a P/E ratio of -11.67 and a beta of 2.06.

In other CEL-SCI news, insider Eyal Talor sold 15,000 shares of CEL-SCI stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $168,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 12.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CEL-SCI Profile

CEL-SCI Corp. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of investigational immunotherapy products for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Multikine and Ligand Epitope Presentation System (LEAPS). Multikine is an investigational immunotherapy for the potential treatment of head and neck cancers.

Featured Article: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CEL-SCI Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM).

Receive News & Ratings for CEL-SCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEL-SCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.