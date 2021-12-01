California State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stake in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,081 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.10% of National CineMedia worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of National CineMedia in the second quarter valued at $84,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National CineMedia in the first quarter valued at $95,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National CineMedia in the second quarter valued at $106,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 8.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 11.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 28,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares during the last quarter. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NCMI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National CineMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Wedbush upgraded shares of National CineMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of National CineMedia from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of National CineMedia in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.63.

NASDAQ:NCMI opened at $2.80 on Wednesday. National CineMedia, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.41 and a fifty-two week high of $6.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.53 million, a P/E ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.70.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $31.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 428.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that National CineMedia, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. National CineMedia’s dividend payout ratio is currently -17.09%.

In other news, insider Scott D. Felenstein sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.79, for a total value of $34,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

National CineMedia Profile

National CineMedia, Inc is a holding company. It engages in the provision of advertising, business meetings, event services, and third-party theatre circuits under network affiliate agreements. The firm owns and operates the digital in-theatre network, which is used to distribute content for its advertising promotions, Fathom Events.

