California State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stock Position in NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in shares of NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 58,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,531 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in NN were worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NNBR. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in NN during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in NN during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in NN during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of NN during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of NN by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. 84.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NNBR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their target price on NN from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised NN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded NN from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd.

NNBR opened at $4.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $191.50 million, a PE ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.23. NN, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.16 and a 1-year high of $9.62.

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The business had revenue of $117.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.30 million. NN had a return on equity of 4.04% and a net margin of 27.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that NN, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeri J. Harman bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.14 per share, for a total transaction of $25,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 56,830 shares in the company, valued at $292,106.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NN, Inc engages in the design and manufacture high-precision components and assemblies primarily for the electrical, automotive, general industrial, aerospace and defense, and medical markets. It operates through the Mobile Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The Mobile Solutions segment manufactures system critical components for fuel systems, engines and transmissions, power steering systems, and electromechanical motors.

