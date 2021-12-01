Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 70,075 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 1,117,287 shares.The stock last traded at $45.15 and had previously closed at $44.59.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Canada Goose from C$65.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from C$68.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. CIBC cut shares of Canada Goose from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from C$54.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canada Goose from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.61.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.18. Canada Goose had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The company had revenue of $232.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GOOS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Canada Goose by 26.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Canada Goose by 850.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Canada Goose by 38.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Canada Goose by 3.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Canada Goose by 12.1% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. 45.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS)

Canada Goose Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and retail of outerwear for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment comprises of sales through country-specific e-Commerce platforms and its company-owned retail stores located in luxury shopping locations.

