Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $158.22.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. CIBC raised their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$159.00 to C$168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$160.00 to C$165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$166.00 to C$168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 732.6% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 35.4% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 363 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1,230.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 532 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 214.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 544 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.89% of the company’s stock.

CM stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $111.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,646. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.46. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12-month low of $83.93 and a 12-month high of $123.13. The firm has a market cap of $50.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

