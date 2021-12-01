Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $10.17

Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$10.17 and traded as low as C$9.76. Canoe EIT Income Fund shares last traded at C$9.88, with a volume of 10,268 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.18 billion and a PE ratio of -14.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$10.17 and a 200-day moving average price of C$9.88.

Get Canoe EIT Income Fund alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.0804 per share. This represents a yield of 9.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. Canoe EIT Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is currently -176.73%.

Canoe EIT Income Fund is a closed-end investment trust, which objective is to maximize monthly distributions and net asset value while maintaining a diversified investment portfolio. The company was founded on August 5, 1997 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Recommended Story: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Canoe EIT Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canoe EIT Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.