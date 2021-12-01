Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) Trading Up 6.7%

Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV)’s share price was up 6.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.05 and last traded at $13.04. Approximately 240,655 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 5,001,007 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.22.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GOEV shares. Roth Capital cut their target price on Canoo from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Canoo in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canoo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canoo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.25.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.97 and a beta of 0.18.

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.09. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Canoo Inc. will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

In other Canoo news, CEO Tony Aquila acquired 35,273,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.53 per share, with a total value of $230,334,440.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Dattilo purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.26 per share, for a total transaction of $410,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Canoo by 38.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,156,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,779,000 after purchasing an additional 3,669,279 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Canoo by 20.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,518,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,600 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Canoo by 17.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,349,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,450,000 after purchasing an additional 636,066 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Canoo by 11.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,248,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,287,000 after purchasing an additional 225,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Canoo by 30.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,969,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,148,000 after purchasing an additional 455,772 shares during the last quarter. 15.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers B2B delivery vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and lifestyle vehicles using skateboard architecture technology.

