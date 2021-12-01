Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) Sets New 52-Week Low at $14.08

Canopy Growth Corp (TSE:WEED) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$14.08 and last traded at C$14.20, with a volume of 948860 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$14.81.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$51.00 to C$28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$25.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$21.17.

The company has a market cap of C$5.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.32, a current ratio of 9.63 and a quick ratio of 7.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$16.55 and its 200-day moving average price is C$22.50.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

