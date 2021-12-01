Capita (OTCMKTS:CTAGF) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Capita plc (OTCMKTS:CTAGF)’s share price rose 0.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.62 and last traded at $0.62. Approximately 200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.62.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.62 and a 200 day moving average of $0.62.

About Capita (OTCMKTS:CTAGF)

Capita Plc engages in the provision of technology-enabled business process outsourcing and business process management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software, People Solutions, Customer Management, Government Services, Technology Solutions, Specialist Services, and Group Trading and Central Services.

See Also: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Capita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.