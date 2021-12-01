Capital Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Capital Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,461 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of Capital Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Capital Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $2,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 11,983.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,976,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,353,000 after acquiring an additional 2,951,537 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,754,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,457,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,929 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6,650.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,149,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $129,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,235 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,303,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,293,867,000 after purchasing an additional 924,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,976,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,466,116,000 after purchasing an additional 906,310 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded up $2.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $112.39. 70,815 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,038,111. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $84.89 and a twelve month high of $121.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.63.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

