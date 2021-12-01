Capital Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:BSEP)

Capital Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:BSEP) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,488 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the quarter. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September accounts for approximately 1.0% of Capital Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Capital Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September were worth $1,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BSEP. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September in the first quarter worth about $27,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September by 229.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 3,824 shares during the period. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September by 217.5% in the third quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 5,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,963 shares during the period.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - September alerts:

Shares of BSEP stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $32.66. The company had a trading volume of 160 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,930. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.03. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September has a one year low of $28.26 and a one year high of $33.24.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:BSEP).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - September Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - September and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.