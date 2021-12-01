Cardano Price Tops $1.53 on Major Exchanges (ADA)

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 1st. Cardano has a market cap of $51.13 billion and $1.67 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cardano coin can now be bought for $1.53 or 0.00002727 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Cardano has traded down 9.3% against the US dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $116.05 or 0.00206170 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.45 or 0.00038107 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003318 BTC.
- TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001780 BTC.
- Elrond (EGLD) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $364.00 or 0.00646651 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000600 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00014577 BTC.
- Helium (HNT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.70 or 0.00068743 BTC.
- XinFin Network (XDC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.
Cardano Coin Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair “
Cardano Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
