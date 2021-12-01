Cardano Price Tops $1.53 on Major Exchanges (ADA)

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 1st. Cardano has a market cap of $51.13 billion and $1.67 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cardano coin can now be bought for $1.53 or 0.00002727 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Cardano has traded down 9.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $116.05 or 0.00206170 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.45 or 0.00038107 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003318 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $364.00 or 0.00646651 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000600 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00014577 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.70 or 0.00068743 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 33,719,282,563 coins and its circulating supply is 33,313,246,915 coins. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss . The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org . Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair “

Cardano Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

