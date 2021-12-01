Cardiff Property Plc (LON:CDFF) Increases Dividend to GBX 13.50 Per Share

Cardiff Property Plc (LON:CDFF) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 13.50 ($0.18) per share on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. This is a positive change from Cardiff Property’s previous dividend of $5.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:CDFF opened at GBX 1,920 ($25.08) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £21.43 million and a PE ratio of 12.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,910.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,870.95. Cardiff Property has a one year low of GBX 1,650 ($21.56) and a one year high of GBX 2,003.12 ($26.17).

Get Cardiff Property alerts:

Cardiff Property Company Profile

The group, including Campmoss Property Company Limited, our 47.62% joint venture, specialises in property investment and development in the Thames Valley. The total portfolio under management, valued in excess of Â£25m, is primarily located to the west of London, close to Heathrow Airport and in Surrey and Berkshire.

Featured Article: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiff Property Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiff Property and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.