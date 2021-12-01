CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) Director John N. Daly Sells 5,000 Shares

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) Director John N. Daly sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $35,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:MTBC traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.60. The stock had a trading volume of 61,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,994. The company has a market capitalization of $98.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 0.83. CareCloud, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.60 and a 1-year high of $12.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. CareCloud had a negative net margin of 0.40% and a negative return on equity of 0.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CareCloud, Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTBC. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in CareCloud by 157.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,527 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in CareCloud in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in CareCloud in the second quarter worth about $120,000. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in CareCloud by 47.5% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 18,366 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 5,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY bought a new position in CareCloud in the second quarter worth about $168,000. 23.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MTBC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CareCloud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of CareCloud in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of CareCloud in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

About CareCloud

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

