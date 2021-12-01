CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Trading Up 6% Following Insider Buying Activity

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)’s stock price was up 6% on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $44.25 and last traded at $44.25. Approximately 2,552 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 766,196 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.74.

Specifically, insider Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.67, for a total value of $646,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ankur Dhingra purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.34 per share, for a total transaction of $211,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,000 shares of company stock worth $1,932,520. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on CDNA. Raymond James dropped their target price on CareDx from $108.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on shares of CareDx in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.60.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -123.26 and a beta of 0.52.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $75.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.11 million. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 6.54%. CareDx’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, analysts predict that CareDx, Inc will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDNA. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of CareDx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of CareDx by 152.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 137,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,381,000 after acquiring an additional 83,171 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of CareDx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $274,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of CareDx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CareDx by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 75,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,934,000 after acquiring an additional 30,448 shares in the last quarter.

About CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA)

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

