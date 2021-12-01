CareRx (OTCMKTS:CHHHF) Trading Down 1.2%

CareRx Co. (OTCMKTS:CHHHF)’s stock price traded down 1.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.06 and last traded at $4.06. 175 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 2,411 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.11.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of CareRx from C$8.25 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.28 and its 200-day moving average is $4.86.

CareRx Corp. engages in the provision of pharmacy and other healthcare services. It offers services for patients, solutions for insurers, solutions for employers, and solutions for long term care homes and retirement residences. The company was founded by Brenda Rasmussen on February 2, 2001 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

