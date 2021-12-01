Carlie C. Mclamb, Jr. Buys 2,006 Shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Stock

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Director Carlie C. Mclamb, Jr. purchased 2,006 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.24 per share, with a total value of $98,775.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

First Bancorp stock opened at $44.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.87. First Bancorp has a twelve month low of $31.08 and a twelve month high of $50.92.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 34.25%. The firm had revenue of $75.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.45 million. Research analysts anticipate that First Bancorp will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.94%.

FBNC has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of First Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBNC. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in First Bancorp by 40.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in First Bancorp by 6.4% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Bancorp during the first quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.22% of the company’s stock.

About First Bancorp

First Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages banking activities, with the acceptance of deposits and the making of loans. It provides range of deposit products such as checking, savings, NOW and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including various types of certificates of deposits CDs and individual retirement accounts.

