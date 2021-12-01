Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Short Interest Update

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,600 shares, an increase of 148.0% from the October 31st total of 20,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 101,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

CABGY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a report on Thursday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a report on Friday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Carlsberg A/S from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Carlsberg A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

OTCMKTS CABGY opened at $31.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Carlsberg A/S has a twelve month low of $29.12 and a twelve month high of $38.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.31 and its 200 day moving average is $35.06.

Carlsberg A/S engages in the production and marketing of beer, craft and specialty, and non-alcoholic beer. Its products include Carlsberg, Ringnes, Falcon, Baltika, Beerlao, and Chonqing. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Jacob Christian Jacobsen in 1883 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

