Carlyle Group Inc. Sells 387,043 Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Stock

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 387,043 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.12, for a total transaction of $27,139,455.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Carlyle Group Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 19th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 485,558 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.55, for a total transaction of $37,655,022.90.

On Wednesday, November 17th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 516,765 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.68, for a total transaction of $39,625,540.20.

On Monday, November 15th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 371,080 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.77, for a total transaction of $27,745,651.60.

On Friday, November 12th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 446,132 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total transaction of $33,125,301.00.

On Monday, November 8th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 359,692 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total transaction of $26,444,555.84.

On Friday, November 5th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 600,799 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.02, for a total transaction of $43,870,342.98.

On Friday, October 29th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 101,348 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.34, for a total transaction of $6,824,774.32.

On Monday, October 18th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 256,423 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.93, for a total transaction of $17,418,814.39.

On Friday, October 15th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 267,245 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.39, for a total transaction of $18,009,640.55.

On Wednesday, October 13th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 341,594 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total transaction of $22,111,379.62.

NASDAQ ZI traded down $2.37 on Wednesday, reaching $59.33. The company had a trading volume of 7,617,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,992,866. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.24 billion, a PE ratio of 989.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.49. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.86 and a 12 month high of $79.17.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $197.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.77 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 9.58%. ZoomInfo Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 84.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 225,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,791,000 after buying an additional 103,315 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $469,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $459,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $30,102,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $110,000. Institutional investors own 56.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ZI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.11.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

