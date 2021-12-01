Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Price Target Raised to $246.00

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $233.00 to $246.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 24.81% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $256.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $225.36 to $247.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $259.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.00.

NASDAQ CASY traded up $2.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $197.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,363. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.64. Casey’s General Stores has a twelve month low of $172.58 and a twelve month high of $229.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 0.86.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.53. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.24 EPS. Casey’s General Stores’s revenue was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Larree M. Renda sold 1,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.91, for a total value of $316,390.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 10.0% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 17,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,379,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 7.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,118,000 after buying an additional 3,773 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 79.3% during the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 6,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after buying an additional 3,025 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 14.3% during the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 245,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,247,000 after buying an additional 30,740 shares during the period. Finally, Mairs & Power Inc. increased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 25.4% during the second quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 65,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,824,000 after buying an additional 13,328 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

