Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Purchased by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Camden National Bank boosted its position in Caterpillar by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Caterpillar by 4.4% in the second quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,188,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 6.3% in the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 203,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,218,000 after buying an additional 12,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 66.2% in the second quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 51,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,118,000 after buying an additional 20,342 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total value of $1,028,205.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CAT shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Caterpillar from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group upgraded Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $232.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Cowen assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $241.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Caterpillar from $291.00 to $257.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.05.

NYSE CAT opened at $193.35 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $200.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.99. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $172.28 and a one year high of $246.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $104.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.93.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.40. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th were paid a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 22nd. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.49%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

