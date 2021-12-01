Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by BLB&B Advisors LLC

BLB&B Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CAT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,434,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,323,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,504 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 5.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,888,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,028,123,000 after buying an additional 2,064,453 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3.3% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,730,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,900,063,000 after buying an additional 276,648 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 2.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,517,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,848,094,000 after buying an additional 185,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3.6% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,643,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,445,793,000 after buying an additional 228,718 shares during the last quarter. 67.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total transaction of $1,028,205.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CAT. UBS Group upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $232.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $291.00 to $257.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.05.

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $193.35 on Wednesday. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $172.28 and a twelve month high of $246.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $104.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $200.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.99.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.46 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 34.41%. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th were issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 47.49%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

