Cavitation Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVAT) Short Interest Down 41.9% in November

Cavitation Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVAT) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a decline of 41.9% from the October 31st total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 868,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

CVAT stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.10. The company had a trading volume of 211,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,000. Cavitation Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.08.

About Cavitation Technologies

Cavitation Technologies, Inc engages in the development, patenting, and commercialization of technology-based systems, which are designed to serve vegetable oil refining, renewable fuels, water treatment, wines and spirits enhancement, algae oil extraction, water-oil emulsions and crude oil yield improvement.

