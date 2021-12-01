CBDAO Hits Market Cap of $50,025.35 (BREE)

CBDAO (CURRENCY:BREE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 1st. During the last seven days, CBDAO has traded up 9.5% against the dollar. One CBDAO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0468 or 0.00000082 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CBDAO has a total market capitalization of $50,025.35 and $66,300.00 worth of CBDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001293 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00003432 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.43 or 0.00046090 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.60 or 0.00245171 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00007865 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.86 or 0.00088692 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About CBDAO

CBDAO is a coin. CBDAO’s total supply is 1,508,819 coins and its circulating supply is 1,067,840 coins. The official website for CBDAO is coinbreeder.com . CBDAO’s official Twitter account is @CoinBreeder and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin Breeder is a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), focused on researching & developing efficient Decentralized Consensus Protocols (DCP) on the blockchain. CBDAO is governed and ruled by a community of #DeFi developers, yield farmers and fans alike with the help of a decentralized, incentivized, and cost-efficient consensus system. CBDAO serves as the ultimate sandbox for blockchain researchers, developers, and users to proof-test and experience various governance protocols as a DAO. CBDAO actively on-boards new users by providing additional yield in the form of $BREE to users who are already familiar with DCPs as they hold and farm governance assets such as $MKR, $COMP, $SNX, $BAL, $DMG, $AKRO. SBREE is swapping to BREE, please click here to access all the details. “

CBDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CBDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CBDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CBDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

