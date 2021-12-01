CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $32.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “CBTX, Inc. is a bank holding company. It provides personal and commercial banking, real estate loans, and investment services as well as offers deposits, debit and credit cards, cash management, treasury, and online banking services. CBTX, Inc. is based in TX, United States. “

CBTX opened at $27.80 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $683.32 million, a P/E ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.99. CBTX has a 52-week low of $21.94 and a 52-week high of $33.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.81.

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $36.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.20 million. CBTX had a net margin of 30.95% and a return on equity of 8.38%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CBTX will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. CBTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.51%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CBTX by 137.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 2,210 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of CBTX by 114.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 2,731 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of CBTX by 89.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 2,910 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in CBTX by 105,216.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 6,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in CBTX by 222.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 5,192 shares during the last quarter. 39.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CBTX, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking solutions to local small and mid-sized businesses and professionals. The company was founded by J. Pat Parsons on January 26, 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

