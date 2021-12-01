CEL-SCI Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) Stake Lessened by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in CEL-SCI Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,445 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of CEL-SCI worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in CEL-SCI by 106.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 4,136 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in CEL-SCI by 57.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 27,632 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CEL-SCI during the second quarter worth approximately $376,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CEL-SCI by 2.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 91,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in CEL-SCI by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,801,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,317,000 after buying an additional 7,060 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.28% of the company’s stock.

Get CEL-SCI alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CVM opened at $10.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $441.90 million, a P/E ratio of -11.67 and a beta of 2.06. CEL-SCI Co. has a 1-year low of $7.08 and a 1-year high of $40.91. The company has a quick ratio of 9.34, a current ratio of 9.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

In related news, insider Eyal Talor sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $168,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

About CEL-SCI

CEL-SCI Corp. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of investigational immunotherapy products for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Multikine and Ligand Epitope Presentation System (LEAPS). Multikine is an investigational immunotherapy for the potential treatment of head and neck cancers.

Featured Article: Trading Halts

Receive News & Ratings for CEL-SCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEL-SCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.