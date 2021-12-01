CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Henry James International Management Inc.

Henry James International Management Inc. lessened its position in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 297,456 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 29,860 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in CEMEX were worth $2,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CEMEX in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CEMEX by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,270 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in CEMEX by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,940 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,953 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CEMEX by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,450 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 3,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in CEMEX during the 2nd quarter worth $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CEMEX stock traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $6.37. 145,099 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,910,479. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.69 and a 200 day moving average of $7.58. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $4.53 and a 52 week high of $9.09.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CEMEX had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 4.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CX. Citigroup raised CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $9.80 to $9.30 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of CEMEX from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CEMEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Scotiabank raised shares of CEMEX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.20 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of CEMEX from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.96.

CEMEX Company Profile

CEMEX SAB de CV engages in the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It operates though the following geographical segments: Mexico; United States; Europe; South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C); Asia, Middle East and Africa (AMEA); and Others.

