Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $32.60 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) will report sales of $32.60 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Centene’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $33.57 billion and the lowest is $31.67 billion. Centene reported sales of $28.29 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Centene will report full-year sales of $126.46 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $125.08 billion to $128.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $134.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $130.96 billion to $138.67 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Centene.

Get Centene alerts:

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.03). Centene had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 0.60%. The business had revenue of $32.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Centene’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

CNC has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Centene from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen initiated coverage on Centene in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Centene from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.53.

CNC traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $70.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,776,112. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.16 and its 200-day moving average is $69.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $41.03 billion, a PE ratio of 57.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.49. Centene has a 52 week low of $57.16 and a 52 week high of $77.64.

In other Centene news, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total value of $211,629.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher Koster sold 14,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total transaction of $1,003,431.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,326 shares of company stock valued at $4,172,047 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNC. Argent Trust Co increased its position in shares of Centene by 1.1% in the second quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 14,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its position in Centene by 2.9% in the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 6,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Centene by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Centene by 2.1% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 10,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

About Centene

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Centene (CNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.