Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.100-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.080. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

CENT opened at $48.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.85. Central Garden & Pet has a 1-year low of $36.53 and a 1-year high of $62.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 0.55.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.18. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 13.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Central Garden & Pet will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Argus cut shares of Central Garden & Pet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CENT. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 89.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,280,000 after acquiring an additional 32,345 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 107,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,156,000 after acquiring an additional 7,065 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 145.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 6,221 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.23% of the company’s stock.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. Founded initially as a distribution company, it grew its business through a succession of over 50 acquisitions and created a broad portfolio which allows for economies of scale and market advantages.

