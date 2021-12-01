CENTRAL TRUST Co Acquires 131 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,759 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Shopify were worth $7,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Shopify by 15.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,499 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Shopify by 2.2% in the second quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 637 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Shopify by 98.4% in the second quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 893 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC increased its stake in Shopify by 10.6% in the second quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 583 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Shopify in the second quarter valued at $790,000. 59.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHOP stock opened at $1,521.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 13.97 and a quick ratio of 13.97. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $1,005.14 and a one year high of $1,762.92. The stock has a market cap of $189.86 billion, a PE ratio of 56.72, a P/E/G ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,482.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,452.59.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.34. Shopify had a net margin of 81.00% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Shopify in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $1,650.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Loop Capital cut shares of Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,600.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,621.78.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

