CENTRAL TRUST Co Decreases Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lessened its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 125,763 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 2,901 shares during the period. McDonald’s accounts for approximately 1.1% of CENTRAL TRUST Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $30,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.9% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,470 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.8% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 10,306 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 9.9% in the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,682 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.5% in the third quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 135,901 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $32,767,000 after buying an additional 3,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.6% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 17,649 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. 66.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

NYSE:MCD opened at $244.60 on Wednesday. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $202.73 and a twelve month high of $257.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $247.37 and a 200-day moving average of $240.09. The firm has a market cap of $182.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.59.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.33% and a negative return on equity of 99.00%. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.20%.

Several brokerages recently commented on MCD. Stephens upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $269.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $306.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.74.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total value of $1,061,152.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Article: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.