CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $29.57 Million Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 85.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 472,559 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 218,035 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF makes up 1.1% of CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. CENTRAL TRUST Co owned about 0.14% of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF worth $29,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,519,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,584,000 after acquiring an additional 3,381,064 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 8,754.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,338,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,613 shares during the period. NinePointTwo Capital raised its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 165.2% in the 2nd quarter. NinePointTwo Capital now owns 1,713,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,288 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,170,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 218.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 788,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,271,000 after acquiring an additional 540,650 shares during the period.

SCHP stock opened at $63.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.05. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.31 and a fifty-two week high of $64.15.

