CENTRAL TRUST Co Reduces Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

CENTRAL TRUST Co cut its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 122,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,823 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $9,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at $256,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.4% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 12,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Financial boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.0% during the third quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 9,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 42.9% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 20,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after buying an additional 6,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.3% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 40,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,047,000 after buying an additional 2,745 shares during the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Mizuho began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Argus raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Truist raised their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.17.

NYSE MRK opened at $74.91 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.89 and a 52 week high of $91.40. The company has a market capitalization of $189.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.46.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 14.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 39,762 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.87, for a total transaction of $3,493,886.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 135,405 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.56, for a total value of $11,856,061.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 936,784 shares of company stock worth $78,682,559 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

