CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 662 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

CENTRAL TRUST Co decreased its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,406 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 662 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Visa were worth $20,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Visa by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

V stock opened at $193.77 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $228.14. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.55 and a twelve month high of $252.67. The firm has a market cap of $373.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.42, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.92.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 51.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.64%.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.17, for a total transaction of $2,509,358.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.58, for a total value of $2,048,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,387 shares of company stock worth $8,812,550. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

V has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.11.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

