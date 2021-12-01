Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.19 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) to report sales of $1.19 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Century Communities’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.21 billion. Century Communities posted sales of $987.78 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Century Communities will report full year sales of $4.20 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.18 billion to $4.22 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $4.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.50 billion to $4.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Century Communities.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.57. Century Communities had a return on equity of 30.48% and a net margin of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $958.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CCS shares. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Century Communities from $102.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.17.

Century Communities stock traded up $0.88 on Friday, reaching $71.95. 414,656 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 445,304. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Century Communities has a twelve month low of $40.82 and a twelve month high of $83.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.80%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Century Communities in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Century Communities in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Century Communities by 30.2% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 840 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Century Communities during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Century Communities by 195.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,074 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. 85.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Century Communities Company Profile

Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It operates through the following business segments: West, Mountain, Texas, Southeast, and Wade Journey Homes. The West segment refers to Southern California, Central Valley, Bay Area and Washington.

