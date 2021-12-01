Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.19 Billion

Posted by on Dec 1st, 2021

Equities research analysts expect Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) to report sales of $1.19 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Century Communities’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.21 billion. Century Communities posted sales of $987.78 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Century Communities will report full year sales of $4.20 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.18 billion to $4.22 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $4.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.50 billion to $4.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Century Communities.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.57. Century Communities had a return on equity of 30.48% and a net margin of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $958.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CCS shares. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Century Communities from $102.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.17.

Century Communities stock traded up $0.88 on Friday, reaching $71.95. 414,656 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 445,304. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Century Communities has a twelve month low of $40.82 and a twelve month high of $83.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.80%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Century Communities in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Century Communities in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Century Communities by 30.2% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 840 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Century Communities during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Century Communities by 195.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,074 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. 85.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Century Communities Company Profile

Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It operates through the following business segments: West, Mountain, Texas, Southeast, and Wade Journey Homes. The West segment refers to Southern California, Central Valley, Bay Area and Washington.

Recommended Story: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Century Communities (CCS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Century Communities (NYSE:CCS)

Receive News & Ratings for Century Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.