Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) Shares Gap Down to $19.11

Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.11, but opened at $18.67. Century Therapeutics shares last traded at $18.37, with a volume of 625 shares.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on IPSC shares. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Century Therapeutics from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Century Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

The company has a current ratio of 15.12, a quick ratio of 15.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.70.

Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.08). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Century Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Century Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $163,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Century Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $727,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Century Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $94,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Century Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $605,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Century Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.23% of the company’s stock.

About Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC)

Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops transformative allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. The company's lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.

