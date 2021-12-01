Ceres (CERES) Price Reaches $244.48

Ceres (CURRENCY:CERES) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 1st. One Ceres coin can currently be bought for $244.48 or 0.00429824 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ceres has traded down 3.6% against the dollar. Ceres has a total market cap of $1.82 million and $397,874.00 worth of Ceres was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001759 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.50 or 0.00064171 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.68 or 0.00071522 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.20 or 0.00095286 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,500.39 or 0.07912057 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56,776.55 or 0.99817879 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00021615 BTC.

Ceres Profile

Ceres’ total supply is 9,304 coins and its circulating supply is 7,429 coins. Ceres’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ceres

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ceres directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ceres should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ceres using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

