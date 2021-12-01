Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (CTHR) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ: CTHR) in the last few weeks:

11/29/2021 – Charles & Colvard, Ltd. was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $3.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Charles and Colvard manufacture, market and distribute moissanite jewels for sale in the worldwide jewelry market. Moissanite, also known by its chemical name, silicon carbide, is a rare, naturally occurring mineral found primarily in meteorites. The Company is the sole manufacturer of scientifically-made moissanite jewels. Their strategy is to create a unique brand image which positions moissanite as a jewel in its own right, distinct from all other jewels based on its fire, brilliance, luster, durability and rarity. “

11/23/2021 – Charles & Colvard, Ltd. was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $3.75 price target on the stock.

11/22/2021 – Charles & Colvard, Ltd. was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/17/2021 – Charles & Colvard, Ltd. was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $3.50 price target on the stock.

11/16/2021 – Charles & Colvard, Ltd. was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/10/2021 – Charles & Colvard, Ltd. was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $3.75 price target on the stock.

11/3/2021 – Charles & Colvard, Ltd. was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

10/8/2021 – Charles & Colvard, Ltd. was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

10/4/2021 – Charles & Colvard, Ltd. was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating.

Shares of CTHR stock opened at $3.09 on Wednesday. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a one year low of $1.15 and a one year high of $3.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.05 and its 200 day moving average is $2.86. The company has a market capitalization of $93.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 0.15.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $10.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.20 million. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a net margin of 30.69% and a return on equity of 24.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Charles & Colvard, Ltd. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ollin B. Sykes bought 18,747 shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.03 per share, with a total value of $56,803.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Ollin B. Sykes bought 41,348 shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.07 per share, with a total value of $126,938.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 60,680 shares of company stock worth $185,321 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTHR. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $668,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 217.0% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,183,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after buying an additional 810,000 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $668,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 7,073.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 34,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 33,597 shares in the last quarter. 29.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Charles & Colvard Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of moissanite jewels and finished jewelry featuring moissanite for sale in the worldwide jewelry market. It operates through the following business segments: Online Channels and Traditional. The Online Channels segment refers to the e-commerce outlets, including charlesandcolvard.com, third-party online marketplaces, drop-ship, other pure-play, and e-commerce outlets.

