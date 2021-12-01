Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,930 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vale were worth $556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vale by 2,287.1% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its stake in shares of Vale by 3.1% during the second quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 33,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its stake in shares of Vale by 421.9% during the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of Vale by 3.6% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 29,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vale by 17.4% during the second quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 7,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VALE. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.80 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Vale from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vale has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.47.

VALE stock opened at $12.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.55, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.06. Vale S.A. has a twelve month low of $11.16 and a twelve month high of $23.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.36). Vale had a net margin of 31.28% and a return on equity of 69.55%. Research analysts predict that Vale S.A. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.684 dividend. This is an increase from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.30. This represents a dividend yield of 16.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.49%.

About Vale

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

